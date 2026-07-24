The Small Business Administration is soliciting proposals for new grants under the Supply Chain Acceleration and Logistics Enablement program

SCALE is designed to help businesses expand their presence in critical industries through services such as technical assistance and industry engagement

The supply chain areas of concern include advanced manufacturing, critical materials and the defense industrial base

The Small Business Administration announced Thursday that it has launched a call for proposals for a funding opportunity under its Supply Chain Acceleration and Logistics Enablement program, a new initiative aimed at helping small businesses overcome supply chain bottlenecks and expand their role in industries considered vital to national and economic security.

“The SBA’s SCALE Program offers targeted support to rebuild critical supply chains across our industrial base by empowering high‑potential domestic suppliers to meet new demand, reshore production, and put American workers and producers back in charge of the industries that keep our nation strong – from agriculture and energy to defense,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler, a 2026 Wash100 winner.

What Is the SCALE Program?

SCALE is the latest in a string of SBA initiatives targeting domestic manufacturing and supply chain resilience. The program will provide technical assistance, industry engagement and other implementation-focused activities to help small enterprises address supply chain challenges, bolster supplier readiness and production capability and expand their participation in strategically important supply chains.

What Are the Details of the Funding Opportunity?

Under the SCALE program, the agency plans to issue 20 awards of up to $500,000 apiece, spread across a two-year performance period, for a combined $9 million in available funding. Organizations eligible to compete for the funding include public and private entities, nonprofits and other institutions equipped to run accelerator programs, offer technical assistance, coordinate industry engagement or provide comparable support services. Proposals must align with one of six supply chain areas the SBA has designated as priorities:

Advanced manufacturing

Biotechnology and biomanufacturing supply chains

Defense industrial base technologies and components

Energy, critical materials and industrial inputs

Food supply and agricultural systems

Transportation, logistics and industrial infrastructure

Prospective applicants must file proposals electronically through Grants.gov ahead of an August 7.