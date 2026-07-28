DOW has signed framework agreements with L3Harris for PAC-3 MSE and THAAD propulsion

L3Harris production capacity will nearly triple for PAC-3 MSE and quadruple for THAAD

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The Department of War has signed two seven-year framework agreements with L3Harris, in coordination with Lockheed Martin, to expand production capacity for propulsion components supporting the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement, or PAC-3 MSE, interceptor and the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, weapon system.

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DOW said Monday the agreements fall under the department’s Acquisition Transformation Strategy, which reduces bureaucratic requirements and allows DOW to work directly with suppliers across the industrial base. The strategy supports the department’s effort to place the defense acquisition system on a wartime footing and give industry long-term, stable demand signals.

What Does the Framework Agreement for PAC-3 MSE Cover?

The agreement calls for L3Harris to accelerate production of its two-pulse solid rocket motor, Attitude Control Motors and Lethality Enhancer for the PAC-3 MSE interceptor. These components provide the speed, extended range and maneuverability the interceptor uses against cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles and hostile aircraft.

The deal will allow L3Harris to nearly triple its PAC-3 propulsion production and marks the company’s largest PAC-3 propulsion agreement to date. L3Harris said it expects the contract to be definitized later in 2026.

L3Harris manufactures the PAC-3 MSE motors at its facility in Camden, Arkansas, which includes dedicated processing bays and automated digital X-ray equipment that have reduced inspection and cycle times.

The agreement follows a series of prior PAC-3 MSE framework agreements DOW signed with Lockheed, Boeing and Honeywell. In April, Lockheed received a $4.76 billion undefinitized contract action to produce PAC-3 MSE interceptors for U.S. and allied forces.

What Does the THAAD Propulsion Agreement Cover?

DOW signed another agreement with L3Harris and Lockheed to expand manufacturing of the THAAD interceptor’s solid rocket boost motor and its Liquid Divert and Attitude Control System, or LDACS. The boost motor launches the interceptor, while LDACS provides the in-flight maneuverability THAAD uses to engage and neutralize ballistic missile threats inside and outside Earth’s atmosphere.

The agreement will quadruple L3Harris’ THAAD propulsion production and represents the largest THAAD propulsion award the company has received to date. The contract is also expected to be definitized later this year.

THAAD is designed to intercept short-, medium- and intermediate-range missile threats and has recorded a 100 percent success rate in intercept tests since production started. L3Harris manufactures THAAD’s solid rocket boost motors in Huntsville, Alabama, and Camden, Arkansas, and produces the LDACS at its Los Angeles site. The company said it is currently delivering on or ahead of contract schedules for both components.

What Did DOW & L3Harris Officials Say About the Agreements?

“Rebuilding the Arsenal of Freedom requires moving with speed and precision to scale the production of critical munitions,” said Michael Duffey, under secretary of war for acquisition and sustainment and a 2026 Wash100 awardee. “Today’s agreements with L3Harris are a decisive win for the Warfighter, underscoring our commitment to sending clear demand signals to the entire supply chain.”

Ken Bedingfield, president of missile solutions at L3Harris, said the PAC-3 agreement will let the company “continue to move at unprecedented speed and produce PAC-3 propulsion at rates never before seen,” adding that L3Harris is preparing its facilities and suppliers to meet the required ramp and support future needs of the department and U.S. allies.

On the THAAD agreement, Bedingfield said it “reaffirms L3Harris’ proven capability to quickly deliver critical defense systems at the rate the Department of War demands” and builds on the company’s investments in new facilities, modern manufacturing practices and supplier support.

In April, L3Harris announced that DOW made a $1 billion strategic investment in its missile solutions business to support the modernization and expansion of its solid rocket motor production facilities in Arkansas, Alabama and Virginia.