The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has launched an initiative to advance global leadership in sixth-generation wireless technology

The NTIA has enlisted more than 20 countries for the “Call to Action for 6G Leadership and Security” initiative

The effort builds on the Trump administration’s December 2025 memorandum to prioritize 6G development

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Monday introduced a new initiative aimed at rallying allied nations around a common strategy for securing global leadership in sixth-generation wireless technology.

The agency, which operates under the Department of Commerce, unveiled the “Call to Action for 6G Leadership and Security” following President Donald Trump’s December 2025 presidential memorandum on “Winning the 6G Race,” which designated 6G networks as a critical component of U.S. national security, foreign policy and economic strength.

The Call to Action “recognizes that 6G will be dramatically different from 5G, and that advancing U.S. and allied leadership requires a dramatically different playbook. By working now with trusted partners, we will ensure that next generation networks reflect our shared security interests, strengthen our competitiveness, and drive innovation,” said Arielle Roth, assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information and NTIA Administrator.

What Has the NTIA Accomplished for the Initiative?

The NTIA has signed on more than 20 partner governments across Europe, the Indo-Pacific and the Western Hemisphere. These countries have committed to deepening cooperation on 6G development over the next 12 months and beyond, with a focus on security, interoperability and network resilience.

The initiative also acknowledges the growing role trusted artificial intelligence will play in the development and operation of secure, innovative 6G networks both in the U.S. and among its global partners.

As part of the effort, NTIA has established a set of milestones intended to strengthen strategic coordination among participating governments and pave the way for private sector innovation and future commercialization of 6G technologies.

Deputy Secretary of Commerce Paul Dabbar and Assistant Secretary Roth are scheduled to discuss the call to action on Wednesday, July 29.

What Is the Winning the 6G Race Memorandum?

On Dec. 19, 2025, President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum aimed at securing U.S. leadership in sixth-generation wireless technology. The memorandum directs immediate planning to relocate federal systems currently using the 7.125-7.4 GHz band of spectrum so it can be cleared for full-power commercial 6G use, giving federal incumbents 12 months to submit relocation plans that protect national security missions while freeing up this prime spectrum for U.S. industry. The action reflects the administration’s broader push to win the global race for 6G, with the White House noting that 6G networks will provide the foundation for next-decade technologies such as AI, robotics, and implantable devices, while delivering dramatically faster connection speeds, ultra-low latency, and higher data capacity than previous generations.