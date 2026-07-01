Defense Intelligence Agency Chief Information Officer Edacheril Mathew has called on other defense and intelligence agencies to be more data-centric in modernizing their infrastructure

Mathew noted that agencies are falling behind in software and hardware upgrades amid with the fast pace of technological change

The DIA is working to overcome technological challenges by employing agile, data-centric and continuously adaptable environments

The Defense Intelligence Agency is shifting to a more agile, data-centric framework to keep up with the exponential speed of technological change in the defense sector, according to DIA Chief Information Officer Edacheril “E.P.” Mathew.

Making comments at the General Dynamics Information Technology Emerge: Battlespace of the Future event, Mathew acknowledged that defense and intelligence agencies are struggling to keep up with processing the increasing amount of global intelligence data and adapting to the pace of technological turnovers such as software and hardware upgrades. To address this issue, he said that agencies must step away from application-centric systems, DefenseScoop said Monday.

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How Is DIA Moving Toward Agility?

Mathew explained that the DIA is structuring data in centralized policy programs as part of its strategy to integrate and scale AI and other emerging technologies into its operations. They are also deploying a modular component platform to enable simultaneous retrieval of data among diverse entities. He underscored the importance of semantic AI in turning raw data into valuable operational intelligence.

To address workforce challenges, especially talent shortages, the DIA launched a “Training with Industry” initiative, assigning personnel to commercial technology firms for six months so that they can directly gain knowledge on product development. The agency also established an internal training laboratory to reduce reliance on vendor support.

Who Is EP Mathew?

Mathew was DIA’s deputy CIO when he was confirmed into his current post in June 2025. As deputy CIO, he led the modernization of the Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communication System which included the establishment of the JWICS Command Center. Under his leadership, more than 700 of the agency’s manual processes transitioned to automation. He worked in various leadership roles at the DIA, including as chief of operations, chief of corporate engagement for CIO and chief of applications and infrastructure.