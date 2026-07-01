The National Security Agency led a collaboration that has launched the Quantum Ecosystem Advancement, Growth and Leadership initiative

The program’s central players are the University of Maryland Laboratory for Physical Sciences and the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Army Research Office

The initiative was created in response to recent executive orders to foster quantum computing innovation

The National Security Agency and its university research partner, the Laboratory for Physical Sciences at the University of Maryland—dubbed LPS—announced Monday that it launched the Quantum Ecosystem Advancement, Growth and Leadership initiative, or QuantumEAGLe.

The program was created in collaboration with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Army Research Office, or ARO, as part of a presidential order to advance quantum computing and sustain U.S. leadership in the field. Liji Samuel, NSA chief of the Laboratory for Physical Sciences, said the initiative builds on the laboratory’s “rich history in quantum information science.”

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What Is QuantumEAGLe?

QuantumEAGLe enables LPS and ARO to harness their expertise in research, development and technical innovation to develop fault-tolerant quantum computing systems. The program will aim to solve challenges in quantum simulation tools, qubit performance and system characterization. They will also develop new algorithms and error-correction techniques to build resilient quantum systems that can support U.S. supply chains.

What Is the Laboratory Laboratory for Physical Sciences?

The Laboratory for Physical Sciences has been operating since 1956 and is known for its research in solid-state and quantum physics, advanced computing systems and advanced manufacturing and sensing. Its SSQP program collaborates with other national laboratories and academic institutions to study theoretical and experimental quantum information science. LPS’ Advanced Computing Systems office specializes in neuromorphic and probabilistic computing and other technologies that apply to complex data analytics and cybersecurity. From advanced computing to advanced manufacturing, LPS supports the government and industrial base through innovations in novel sensing and engineering materials.