Drones. FCC has issued a notice seeking input on potential reforms to support the administration’s drone dominance strategy.
The Federal Communications Commission has issued a public notice requesting feedback on potential regulatory changes to support the Trump administration’s strategy for U.S. drone dominance.
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FCC Seeks Input on Drone Policy Reforms

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The Federal Communications Commission has issued a public notice requesting feedback on potential regulatory changes to support the Trump administration’s strategy for U.S. drone dominance.

FCC Seeks Input on Drone Policy Reforms

As FCC advances reforms to strengthen U.S. drone capabilities, defense and industry leaders are continuing the conversation on the future of air and space technologies. Register now for the 2026 Air and Space Summit and take part in the dialogue shaping next-generation capabilities across two critical domains.

In a statement published Wednesday, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said the effort aligns with President Donald Trump’s national strategy to expand domestic drone capabilities and secure U.S. airspace.

“We are seeking comment on a range of important actions, including modernizing experimental licensing, creating new drone innovation zones, and ensuring more spectrum for drone operators,” Carr stated.

The commission’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau and Office of Engineering and Technology will accept comments through May 1. Reply comments are due May 18.

What Does FCC Want From Respondents?

FCC is asking stakeholders to comment on ways to reduce regulatory barriers that may be slowing drone deployment, including rules related to siting and equipment certification. The commission is also seeking input on how to ensure sufficient spectrum access for drone testing, operations and public services.

The agency is requesting feedback on how to facilitate investment in drone capabilities and to provide manufacturers with the regulatory certainty and technical resources required to expand production.

The public notice also seeks comment on improving coordination with federal agencies to align spectrum policy with national security priorities, streamlining experimental licensing for advanced drone communications systems, and establishing drone innovation zones to support early-stage experimentation and commercialization.

What Are the Previous Federal Efforts Supporting Trump’s Drone Strategy?

FCC said it has granted 227 experimental approvals for unmanned aircraft systems and eight approvals for counter-UAS technologies since January 2025. Some of these licenses support Department of War activities tied to the implementation of the Trump administration’s drone executive order. The commission recently updated its Covered List to exempt four drones after DOW determined they do not pose national security risks.

In February, DOW selected 25 vendors to compete in the Gauntlet phase of its Drone Dominance Program.

Launched in December, the Drone Dominance Program is an acquisition effort designed to accelerate the delivery of one-way attack drones to combat units. Through the initiative, the Pentagon plans to issue $1 billion in fixed-price orders over four phases over the next two years and expects to purchase more than 200,000 drones by 2027.

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