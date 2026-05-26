The Navy has advanced seven MUSV designs to at-sea prototype testing

The chosen companies must prove their autonomous ships can handle long-range missions while carrying heavy payloads

The service is targeting operational MUSV systems for leasing or procurement as early as fiscal 2027

The U.S. Navy has selected seven medium unmanned surface vessel, or MUSV, designs to advance to prototype evaluation as the service expands its use of robotic maritime systems, the U.S. Naval Institute reported Friday. The selected industry teams will conduct at-sea demonstrations to validate the maturity of their autonomous vessel technologies before October.

The Navy’s MUSV program shows the service’s focus on autonomous technologies and modern maritime operations. Learn more about the future of naval innovation at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27. Sign up now.

What Are the Navy’s MUSV Requirements?

The Navy requires the vessels to travel 2,500 nautical miles at 25 knots in sea state 4 while carrying payloads of up to 25 metric tons. The unmanned systems must also operate autonomously while transporting at least two 40-foot shipping containers. According to the service, operational systems could be available for lease or procurement by fiscal year 2027.

Shipbuilders that meet the prototype requirements will receive $15 million and become eligible for follow-on production opportunities.

How Does the Marketplace Approach Work?

Launched in March and managed under the Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Robotic and Autonomous Systems, the MUSV marketplace structure shifts research and development risk directly to industry partners. Rather than funding custom prototype fabrication efforts, the government seeks mature technologies with demonstrated operational performance. The MUSV program succeeds the canceled Modular Attack Surface Craft effort introduced in 2025.

Why Is the Navy Focusing on Containerized Capabilities?

Navy officials said containerized payload systems are fundamental to the MUSV concept because they enable combat capabilities to be rapidly integrated across manned and unmanned platforms without requiring redesigns, lengthy delays or reliance on specific ship classes.