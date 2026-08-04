JIATF-401 is managing the counter-drone marketplace

The platform supports the Army’s Foreign Military Sales Fast Lane

The upgrades let users filter products by mission, review test results and buy more easily

The Department of War has begun upgrading the online marketplace it uses to route counter-drone equipment to military units, law enforcement agencies and allied forces.

Joint Interagency Task Force 401, or JIATF-401, runs the counter-unmanned aerial system platform and built the application with Kaizen Laboratories, DOW said Monday, noting that the improvements will enable users to filter offerings to match a given mission, review test results and purchase products through a streamlined path.

Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, who directs JIATF-401, called drones “a defining threat of our time,” citing the proliferation of small systems and the risks they pose to critical infrastructure and defense assets.

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How Does the Marketplace Feed Foreign Military Sales?

The platform now supports the Foreign Military Sales Fast Lane, an initiative from the Army secretary’s office. Under that effort, JIATF-401 screens proposed technologies alongside the deputy assistant secretary of the Army for defense exports and cooperation. Items that clear that review are deemed pre-approved for foreign military sales. DOW said the arrangement shortens both the requirements development and the sales process.

What Does the Marketplace Already Carry?

The platform, hosted on the common hardware systems electronic catalog, reached initial operational capability in February. Purchases run against an existing indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity vehicle, so authorized users can order without opening a separate contracting action.

The catalog held more than 1,600 items as of February. Available products span radars, sensors, electronic warfare platforms and low-collateral defeat effectors.

Which Countries Have Access to the C-UAS Marketplace?

The United Kingdom and Romania secured access to the platform first. Australia, Poland and South Korea followed in May.

JIATF-401 placed its first marketplace orders in April, including approximately $13 million in orders supporting U.S. Central Command, Joint Task Force Southern Border and homeland defense missions.