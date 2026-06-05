NSC has launched prototype opportunities to advance 6G sensing and communications technologies

The solicitations are focused on integrated sensing and communications capabilities using open network architectures

The efforts aim to accelerate the development of resilient wireless technologies for future defense and commercial applications

The National Spectrum Consortium, in collaboration with the FutureG Office within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, has released two requests for prototype proposals focused on advancing integrated sensing and communications, or ISAC, technologies.

The opportunities seek wireless capabilities that could support ISAC, an area viewed as a key component of future sixth-generation, or 6G, networks. Proposals are due July 3, NSC said Thursday.

What Prototype Efforts Are Being Pursued?

One solicitation, called Real-world Application Prototyping for ISAC Demonstrations, or RAPID, seeks dual-use ISAC technologies across several focus areas. This effort is projected to yield multiple awards, each featuring a performance period of up to 24 months. According to the consortium, proposed technologies shall be integrated or interoperable with the Open Centralized Unit Distributed Unit, or OCUDU, software baseline, where required.

In a LinkedIn post, Thomas Rondeau, principal director for FutureG at OUSD(R&E), said RAPID focuses on “fixed infrastructure, mobile platforms, and joint AI optimization to ensure seamless co-existence with traditional communications.”

The second solicitation seeks a multi-waveform radio access network prototype for ISAC that leverages the open-source OCUDU framework. The effort is expected to result in a single award. Rondeau said using the open-source software will “lower barriers to entry and accelerate industrial collaboration.”

According to the 2026 Wash100 Award recipient, converging sensing, communications and AI technologies could help reduce logistical demands while providing military operators with more resilient and adaptable capabilities in contested environments.

What Is the National Spectrum Consortium?

The National Spectrum Consortium is a collaboration between government, industry and academic organizations focused on accelerating spectrum-related technology development and informing policy and regulatory decisions.

The consortium said only full NSC members in good standing are eligible to submit proposals under the newly released requests.