GSA has issued a solicitation for the potential $700 million NEXT IT support BPA

NEXT supports DevSecOps, cloud, AI and digital identity modernization efforts

The 2026 FedCiv Summit will address AI adoption, cloud and federal procurement trends

The General Services Administration’s Technology Transformation Services has released the solicitation for the potential five-year, $700 million Next-Generation IT Solutions, or NEXT, blanket purchase agreement, Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

As agencies advance consolidation and modernization efforts through initiatives like GSA’s NEXT BPA, federal procurement strategies continue to evolve across government. Attend the 2026 FedCiv Summit to hear discussions on AI adoption, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity priorities and procurement trends shaping federal civilian agencies. Register now for the Oct. 29 event!

GSA is issuing the NEXT solicitation through the Multiple Award Schedule program and the Alliant 3 governmentwide acquisition contract using acquisition flexibilities outlined in the Federal Acquisition Regulation overhaul.

The solicitation states that bids are due May 22.

What Is the Scope of the GSA TTS NEXT BPA?

GSA said the NEXT BPA will support several technology modernization areas, including:

DevSecOps and secure modern development

Digital services and experience design and delivery

Cloud, infrastructure and cybersecurity services

Digital identity and fraud protection

Artificial intelligence strategy and implementation

TTS said it plans to make no more than five awards in the DevSecOps, AI and cloud categories. The agency also intends to make one award each for digital services and digital identity functional areas.

The solicitation states that GSA will procure cloud, cybersecurity and infrastructure services through Alliant 3, while the remaining areas will go through the GSA Schedule program.

According to the solicitation, TTS will use a combination of single-award and multiple-award BPAs across several technology categories. Vendors may bid on up to two categories.

GSA also included several acquisition techniques referenced in the Periodic Table of Acquisition Innovations playbook, including fusion procurement and advisory down-selects.

How Does NEXT Align With Commerce’s Cloud BPA and Treasury’s OneFM Initiative?

According to FNN, the NEXT solicitation follows other recent federal acquisition efforts focused on consolidation and modernization.

The Department of Commerce recently moved forward with a departmentwide cloud blanket purchase agreement valued at more than $4.1 billion. Commerce said the vehicle will consolidate multiple cloud contracts into a single procurement structure and use a direct-to-cloud service provider acquisition strategy.

Separately, the Department of the Treasury’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service is leading the OneFM initiative, which seeks to consolidate core financial management systems across Treasury and up to 34 additional agencies through a standardized software-as-a-service platform.