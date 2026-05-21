Space Force and SpaceWERX have launched an initiative focused on in-orbit logistics and sustainment

The challenge seeks commercial technologies for refueling, repairs and maneuver support in space

SSC is pursuing resilient logistics capabilities for contested space operations

The U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command has partnered with SpaceWERX to launch the In-Domain Orbital Logistics Challenge to identify commercial technologies that could support sustained resupply, maintenance and maneuver operations in low Earth orbit, geosynchronous orbit and other space domains.

Space Systems Command’s In-Domain Orbital Logistics Challenge aligns with efforts to advance the use of advanced technologies for the future of space operations. Learn more at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30. Save your seat now.

What Is the Goal of the Orbital Logistics Challenge?

SSC said Wednesday the initiative seeks to establish a logistics network designed to enhance resilience and combat effectiveness by extending platform service life, supporting agile maneuverability and minimizing operational vulnerabilities.

Col. Scott Carstetter, SSC director of servicing, mobility and logistics, said the efforts will support bulk and retail propellant delivery, spares, inspection and repair at forward orbital nodes to enable maneuver warfare.

The initiative builds on other efforts to strengthen the defense industrial base and advance contested logistics capabilities through partnerships with commercial technology providers and small businesses. Earlier AFWERX and SpaceWERX programs focused on accelerating aerospace manufacturing, propulsion technologies, systems integration and other critical space capabilities.

What Capabilities Are Being Sought?

The multi-phase challenge targets innovations in five areas, including orbital warehousing, propellant management, orbital transfer vehicles, distribution network mechanics and reusability, repairability and refuelability.

SSC is focused on identifying end-to-end architectures capable of supporting autonomous logistics, long-term fuel storage and retail shuttle servicing. The program will advance selected concepts through design sprints, tabletop exercises and prototyping.