The Pentagon’s CDAO announced the new GenAI.mil Task Force to accelerate generative AI adoption

GenTF will embed AI experts within operational units to support AI integration into military operations

Air Force Capt. Anthony McHugh and Army Capt. Ryan Hetrick will lead GenTF

The Department of War’s Office of the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer has established the GenAI.mil Task Force, or GenTF, as part of a 180-day pilot program intended to accelerate the integration of AI into military operations.

The CDAO office said in a LinkedIn post Wednesday that the task force will embed technical experts directly with operational units to incorporate AI into live mission workflows and support battlefield decision-making.

Army leaders will discuss how AI is changing the way the service operates and fights at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18. The From Data to Decision: How AI is Transforming the Army Today panel will feature Andrew Evans, the Army’s director of strategy and transformation, and John Osborne, senior science and technology adviser for the service’s Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence. Register here.

Who Will Lead the GenAI.mil Task Force?

The CDAO appointed Air Force Capt. Anthony McHugh and Army Capt. Ryan Hetrick to lead the task force.

McHugh previously served as a decision analyst at the Department of the Air Force. He also held the roles of operations research analyst and flight commander, and supported electronic warfare systems testing throughout his over 10 years at the Air Force, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Meanwhile, Hetrick served as Future Operations and AI Lead within the Cyber National Mission Force. He also held AI integration and AI policy leadership roles in the U.S. Cyber Command.

Learn about how the Air and Space Forces are utilizing AI to secure warfighter advantage at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30. The summit’s From Data to Decision: Advancing Multi-Level Security with AI/ML for the Modern Warfighter panel will feature Steven Butow of the Defense Innovation Unit and other defense and industry speakers. Grab your tickets here.

How Is the Pentagon Expanding Adoption of GenAI.mil?

The Pentagon launched GenAI.mil in December to provide generative AI tools across the military, civilian and contractor workforce.

The platform currently offers access to Google’s Gemini for Government , xAI for Government and OpenAI’s ChatGPT .

According to DOW, GenAI.mil surpassed 1 million unique users within its first two months of operation. The Air Force and the Space Force, the Navy and the Marine Corps have also designated GenAI.mil as their enterprise generative AI platform.

Navy leaders will also explore the potential of AI to accelerate the Golden Fleet initiative at the 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27. The Building the Golden Fleet with Software: AI, Digital Engineering and the New Shipbuilding Stack panel will bring together top decision-makers from the Pentagon and industry innovators to discuss the Navy’s plan to strengthen the nation’s maritime dominance. Secure your tickets today.

How Does GenAI.mil Align With Hegseth’s AI Mandate & White House AI Action Plan?

The GenAI.mil expansion aligns with a department-wide strategy issued by War Secretary Pete Hegseth , a two-time Wash100 winner, to transform the Pentagon into an AI-first warfighting force .