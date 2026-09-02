U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is planning a contract award focused on voter record analysis

ICE has issued an acquisition forecast notice as part of its initiative to detect election fraud

The agency is expected to release a formal solicitation by next week

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is preparing to award a contract to a vendor that would help the agency collect and analyze voter records as part of a broader election fraud detection initiative, FedScoop reported Monday, citing an acquisition forecast notice from the Department of Homeland Security.

The award, structured as a firm-fixed-price agreement, is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks after ICE issues a formal solicitation, which the agency anticipates releasing next week. The resulting contract would support work under ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations division and is slated to run through the end of the month.

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What Are the Details of the Voter Record Analysis Contract Award?

A draft statement of work attached to the notice indicates that ICE intends to have a contractor gather and compile voter registration and voting history files from jurisdictions the government identifies — potentially spanning all 50 states, the District of Columbia and any U.S. territory the agency selects. Voting history records covered under the plan would include participation data from general, primary, runoff and special federal elections.

For states with commercial restrictions on accessing such data, DHS says it intends to issue authorization letters to work around those limitations. The draft materials also note that while ICE plans to limit collection of party affiliation information to some extent, HSI would retain the ability to request that the contractor keep and share that data anyway.

The value of the contract award is estimated between $2 million to $5 million.

What Are the Recent DHS Initiatives to Address Voter Fraud?

The planned contract comes as DHS ramps up its focus on alleged voter fraud. Earlier this summer, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin sent letters to four states urging cooperation with the agency’s efforts to prevent noncitizens from voting, a push that followed DHS’ move to condition certain federal funding on state compliance with related requirements. The department has also signaled it will pursue tougher penalties for illegal voting.

Separately, the DHS is preparing to launch a new online resource, referred to as the “State Citizenship Lists Portal,” which the agency expects to go live later this week.