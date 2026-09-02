The House has passed a stopgap funding bill by a vote of 370-48

The measure extends cybersecurity authorities alongside government funding

The Senate cleared its version of the bill by a vote of 90-6 in August

A stopgap bill that would fund the federal government through Dec. 11 is now headed to the White House for President Donald Trump’s signature after the House voted 370-48 on Tuesday to pass the funding measure.

The vote came under a suspension of the rules , which allowed the lower chamber to fast-track the legislation with a two-thirds majority, according to Breaking Defense.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole, R-Okla., said Tuesday the continuing resolution keeps the government open while preserving the path toward full-year appropriations bills.

What Does the Stopgap Measure Cover?

Cole also said on the House floor that the bill funds the armed forces and security agencies and preserves authorities for core research and development programs.

NextGov/FCW reported that the continuing resolution funds federal agencies at current levels through Dec. 11, giving lawmakers additional time to complete full-year fiscal year 2027 appropriations work. The measure also addresses several federal technology and cybersecurity authorities that were set to lapse Sept. 30.

The bill extends the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 , which provides liability protections to companies that voluntarily share cyber threat data with agencies such as the National Security Agency and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, pushing its sunset date to Dec. 11.

, which provides liability protections to companies that voluntarily share cyber threat data with agencies such as the National Security Agency and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, pushing its sunset date to Dec. 11. The measure extends the Technology Modernization Fund , authorizing approximately $5 million to continue financing agency IT modernization projects.

, authorizing approximately $5 million to continue financing agency IT modernization projects. The bill extends the Federal Cybersecurity Enhancement Act, which authorizes the National Cybersecurity Protection System for federal network intrusion detection.

What Did the Senate Approve in August?

The Senate passed its version of the continuing resolution by a vote of 90-6 on Aug. 8, clearing the measure ahead of the House’s return from recess. The Senate-passed bill funds the government through Dec. 11, compared with an earlier House-passed measure that would have extended funding only through Dec. 4.

The Senate version maintains funding for highway, rail and transit programs while making targeted adjustments for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, shipbuilding-related priorities and the Disaster Relief Fund. The Senate bill also holds Pentagon funding at FY 2026 levels and bars new program starts, mirroring the House-passed approach to defense spending.