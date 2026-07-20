Brig. Gen. Jason Voorheis has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate as commander of the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

The nomination includes a third star bestowed to Voorheis, who is currently the Department of the Air Force’s portfolio acquisition executive for C3BM

Voorheis will replace Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton as AFLCMC commander

The U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center announced Friday that the U.S. Senate has confirmed the nomination of Brig. Gen. Jason Voorheis as commander of the AFLCMC.

The confirmation also grants a third star to Voorheis, who currently serves as the Department of the Air Force’s portfolio acquisition executive for command, control, communications and battle management.

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What Are the Recent Leadership Changes at AFLCMC?

Voorheis’ appointment comes after AFLCMC’s previous commander, Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton, retired from the position on July 10. In the interim, Dennis D’Angelo, the center’s civilian executive director, is overseeing operations until Voorheis formally takes the helm. The Air Force has not yet named a successor to lead the PAE C3BM portfolio.

What Is Voorheis’ Career Background?

Voorheis brings more than two decades of acquisition leadership to his incoming role at the helm of the AFLCMC. A 1999 Air Force Officer Training School graduate, Voorheis built his career managing programs across the A-10, F-15, F-16, F-22, F-35, F-47, Collaborative Combat Aircraft, KC-46 and B-21 portfolios, and served as program executive officer for Fighters and Advanced Aircraft. His background also includes deployed acquisition work in Iraq, executive officer to the director of the F-16 program and aide-de-camp to the commanding general of the Joint Contracting Command for Iraq and Afghanistan.