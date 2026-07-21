Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory has booked a $199.3 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract from the Air Force

The award funds research and development engineering services for the Sentinel program

Work under the contract spans multiple U.S. locations and runs through July 2029

The U.S. Air Force has awarded Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory a $199.3 million contract to provide services supporting the Sentinel program .

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What Is the Scope & Structure of the Contract?

The Department of War said Monday the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract covers research and development engineering services for the Sentinel program. Work under the contract will take place at multiple locations throughout the U.S. and is scheduled for completion by July 23, 2029.

The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center at Hill Air Force Base in Utah obligated $31.3 million from fiscal 2026 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of award. The contract was issued as a sole-source acquisition.

What Is the Sentinel Program?

The LGM-35A Sentinel program is the Air Force’s effort to replace the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile , which currently makes up the land-based leg of the nuclear triad. It covers a full-scale replacement of the missile, launch systems and command-and-control infrastructure with a new, adaptable architecture.

The program is working through a restructuring effort aimed at a Milestone B decision by the end of 2026, with initial operational capability targeted for the early 2030s and the first missile pad launch planned for 2027. Sentinel falls under the Department of War’s direct reporting portfolio manager for critical major weapon systems, a role established in August 2025 and led by Gen. Dale White to consolidate decision-making for Sentinel and other major Air Force weapon programs.

What Is Johns Hopkins APL?

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Library is a university-affiliated research organization that provides engineering, technical, research and analytical support to the U.S. government. Its work includes strategic deterrence and nuclear modernization programs for the Air Force and Navy, including the Sentinel weapon system.