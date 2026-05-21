Trump nominates Jules Hurst III as under secretary of war and comptroller

Hurst currently performs DOW comptroller and CFO duties

He previously served in Pentagon personnel and readiness leadership roles

President Donald Trump has nominated Jules Hurst III to serve as the Department of War’s under secretary and comptroller.

The White House said Tuesday that the Trump administration sent Hurst’s nomination to the Senate.

What Are the Pentagon Comptroller’s Responsibilities?

The under secretary of war (comptroller) serves as the principal adviser to the secretary of war on financial and budgetary matters, including the development and execution of DOW’s annual budget.

Hear from the Assistant Secretary of the Army Financial Management and Comptroller Hon. Marc Andersen in his keynote at the 2026 Army Summit!

Who Is Jules Hurst?

Hurst has been performing the duties of under secretary of war (comptroller) and chief financial officer since August 2025.

Before this position, he performed the duties of assistant secretary of war for manpower and reserve affairs, as well as the duties of DOW under secretary for personnel and readiness.

He previously worked as a defense adviser and legislative director within the Office of the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and held several Army assignments associated with congressional affairs and military operations.

Hurst also helped establish Project Maven, the Pentagon initiative focused on applying artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to defense operations.

The College of William and Mary public policy graduate holds a master’s degree in legislative affairs from George Washington University.