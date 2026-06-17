The FBI chose its deputy assistant director, Karl Robert Schumann, to serve as its chief information officer

Katie Wood was acting FBI CIO prior to Schumann’s appointment

Schumann joined the FBI in 2005 and also served in the U.S. Air Force from 1997 to 2020



FBI Deputy Assistant Director Karl Robert Schumann has been appointed chief information officer of the bureau, Nextgov/FCW reported on Tuesday.

In his new position, Schumann will lead the agency’s digital transformation, cybersecurity resilience, modernization of mission-critical technologies and AI adoption. He will replace acting CIO Katie Wood.

The FBI and other agencies are fortifying their information security and cyber resilience programs, creating opportunities to discuss the impact of technology on data protection. The Potomac Officers Club is hosting the 2026 Intel Summit with input from officials and experts in the intelligence technology field. Register now to participate in event on Sept. 24 in Falls Church, Virginia.

Who is Karl Robert Schumann?

Schumann served as an active duty officer as well as a reserve officer of the U.S. Air Force from 1997 to 2020, earning the rank of lieutenant colonel. He specialized in counter-terrorism and law enforcement. In November 2005, he became a special agent of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division. He was promoted to section chief of the agency’s Enterprise Vetting Center in 2021 and was elevated to deputy assistant director in 2024.

Who Confirmed Schumann’s Appointment as CIO?

The Department of War on Monday updated its IT leadership directory to reflect Schumann’s promotion.