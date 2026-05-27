NASA intends to compete the Jet Propulsion Laboratory contract for the first time

Caltech has managed the federally funded laboratory under sole-source contracts since 1958

Jared Isaacman said the move supports stronger stewardship of taxpayer dollars

NASA has unveiled plans to compete the next management and operations contract for the Jet Propulsion Laboratory . This marks the first time the agency will open the facility’s oversight to a competition, NASA said Friday.

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Why Is NASA Opening the JPL Contract to Competition?

The agency noted that the rapid growth of the domestic space economy has created a viable competitive market and that opening the contract allows it to evaluate alternative management models that could boost mission performance, enhance innovation and optimize operational efficiency.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman , a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, said opening the contract reflects the agency’s responsibility to evaluate how it can operate more efficiently while continuing to deliver scientific and engineering capabilities.

“The decision to compete this contract reflects NASA’s commitment to strong stewardship of taxpayer resources and positions Jet Propulsion Laboratory to continue driving world-changing scientific discovery and technological innovation for decades to come,” Isaacman said.

What Is the Current JPL Contract?

The California Institute of Technology has received sole-source contracts to manage the southern California-based federally funded research and development center since 1958. The current contract, a potential $30 billion award, was awarded on Oct. 1, 2018, and runs through Sept. 30, 2028, if all options are exercised. Caltech intends to submit its bid once the request for proposal for the new JPL management contract is released.