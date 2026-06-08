The U.S. Navy increased the UJTS development budget by nearly $900 million following industry feedback

The program will deliver a next-generation trainer aircraft for Navy and Marine Corps aviators

The solicitation covers system development and the first batch of production aircraft

Naval Air Systems Command has raised the development budget ceiling for the Undergraduate Jet Training System program from $1.8 billion to $2.7 billion following industry feedback on the original funding estimate, Breaking Defense reported Friday. The Navy issued the request for proposals for the next-generation trainer aircraft in March and updated the budget cap in May.

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What Does the UJTS Requirement Cover?

According to the solicitation notice published on SAM.gov, the solicitation is intended to support intermediate and advanced training for U.S. Navy and Marine Corps jet aviators and flight officers. It covers engineering, manufacturing and development, or EMD, of the UJTS system, along with procurement of the first lot of low-rate initial production, or LRIP, aircraft.

The requirement also includes limited quantities of ground-based training systems and interim contractor logistics services. Work will be performed at contractor facilities and government locations identified in the request for proposals.

How Will the Contract Be Structured?

The Navy expects the contract to include a cost-plus-incentive-fee line item for EMD, firm-fixed-price line items for the first LRIP lot and cost-plus-fixed-fee line items for site activation and interim logistics services.

The service plans to make an award based on best value, but could award contracts to the two highest-rated offerors if funding is available and doing so provides the greatest value to warfighters.

Proposals are due on June 29.