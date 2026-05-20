The Navy advances MQ-25A Stingray into low-rate initial production

The Boeing-built drone supports carrier-based aerial refueling

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The Boeing MQ-25A Stingray unmanned refueling aircraft has received Milestone C approval to enter low-rate initial production, the Navy announced Tuesday.

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Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao announced the decision, which marks a key step in the Navy’s effort to field its first operational carrier-based unmanned aircraft aboard aircraft carriers.

The Navy expects to award an LRIP Lot 1 contract for three aircraft this summer. The award will also include priced options for Lot 2, consisting of three aircraft, and Lot 3, consisting of five aircraft.

“Unmanned refueling extends our reach against any adversary,” said Cao, a 2026 Wash100 awardee. “Moving the MQ-25A Stingray to Milestone C and into production is arming our warfighters with a capability that increases the lethality of our carrier strike groups. This is a decisive advantage that delivers our warfighters what they need to fight and win.”

What Is the MQ-25A Stingray?

The MQ-25A Stingray is the Navy’s unmanned carrier-based aerial refueling aircraft designed to provide organic refueling support for the carrier air wing. The platform will allow more Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornets to focus on strike missions while helping preserve the service life of the aircraft and improve fleet readiness.

The aircraft supports the integration of unmanned systems alongside manned aircraft within the carrier air wing. The program is managed by the Unmanned Carrier Aviation Program Office, or PMA-268, which also oversees the Unmanned Carrier Aviation Mission Control System.

“The aircraft is ready, production is ready, and the program is ready to move this groundbreaking capability forward, paving the way for unmanned carrier aviation and enhancing fleet capability, capacity and lethality,” said Capt. Daniel Fucito, program manager for unmanned carrier aviation.

In April, the Navy conducted the first flight test of the Stingray aircraft.

Why Does the MQ-25A Milestone C Approval Matter?

The Milestone C approval advances the Navy’s effort to deploy its first operational carrier-based unmanned aircraft aboard aircraft carriers and transition the platform into production.

Troy Rutherford, vice president of Boeing’s MQ-25 program, said the company is honored to work alongside the Navy in reaching the Milestone C approval.

“We remain focused on getting this game-changing unmanned aircraft into the hands of the fleet and integrated into the carrier air wing,” Rutherford added.

In 2023, Boeing secured a potential three-year, $115 million order under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement to provide the Navy with initial spares and repair equipment for the MQ-25A Stingray program.