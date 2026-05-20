The Army is accelerating the development and acquisition of drones through multiple efforts

The service is also building capabilities to detect and defeat UAS threats across domains

Join defense leaders at the 2026 Army Summit on June 18 to discuss the Army’s drone and counter-drone strategy

Drones are rewriting the way militaries around the world fight. Recent conflicts, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East, have proven that uncrewed platforms have become critical tools on the modern battlefield.

In response, the U.S. Army is making major investments to expand its arsenal of unmanned aerial systems and counter-drone capabilities to maintain an advantage over adversaries.

Drone use in military operations is a key theme at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18. The event will feature an expert panel dedicated to the topic to identify the capabilities the service needs to ensure that American warfighters can dominate any fight today and in the future. Tickets are now available here .

Why Is the Army Expanding Drone Efforts?

Reflecting the growing role of drones in warfare, the Department of War launched the Drone Dominance program, an acquisition effort to accelerate the delivery of one-way attack drones. Through the multi-phase program , the Pentagon plans to invest $1 billion over two years to purchase over 200,000 drones.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth , a two-time Wash100 awardee, also issued a memo directing the Army to equip every squad with small, expendable drones by the end of fiscal 2026.

What Are the Top Drone & Counter-Drone Efforts the Army Is Pursuing?

1. SkyFoundry Small UAS

In response to increasing demands for small UAS, the Army launched SkyFoundry, a program that aims to strengthen the U.S. drone industry and deliver millions of drones over the next two to three years. The public-private partnership, headed by the Army Materiel Command, is expected to enable the service to rapidly develop and produce small drones , an Army spokesperson told Breaking Defense in November.

“Everyone benefits: American industry becomes healthier, the country is safer and the Army has the system required to produce and procure millions of drones in the next 2-3 years,” the spokesperson said.

2. Drone Lethality Training

The Army’s pursuit of drone dominance also includes equipping warfighters with the skills to operate UAS.

In 2025, the Army Aviation Center of Excellence at Fort Rucker in Alabama introduced its Unmanned Advanced Lethality Course , which is designed to rapidly train soldiers on the employment of sUAS for warfighting. The three-week course covers first-person-view flight and fire support. Students get to use commercial off-the-shelf drones and simulation software and participate in live flight exercises during the program.

“We’re helping to train the most people, the quickest, on FPV systems that are having a real impact on the battlefield,” shared Maj. Wolf Amacker, chief of the AVCOE Directorate of Training and Doctrine UAS and Tactics Branch.

Troops deployed overseas are also mastering the use of drones to enhance battlefield lethality. In early May, U.S. soldiers in South Korea underwent tactical drone training as part of the Drone Lethality Course facilitated by Talon Technologies, Army Recognition reported. The Drone Lethality Course is intended to enable aviation units deploy sUAS for combat operations.

3. UAS Marketplace

The Army, as part of its effort to streamline and accelerate drone procurement, has launched the UAS Marketplace , a digital storefront that enables units, government partners and international allies to quickly procure vetted UAS capabilities.

Developed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, the UAS Marketplace offers tools that enable customers to compare system functionalities and choose the technology that best fits their needs.

“The UAS Marketplace is a direct response to the evolving needs of our Soldiers on the ground,” stated Rodney Davis , the Army capability program executive for aviation. “By creating a dynamic and competitive environment, we are not just buying drones; we are delivering versatile and advanced aerial capabilities that will give our formations a decisive edge in multi-domain operations.”

Rodney Davis

Davis will further discuss the technologies strengthening the U.S. military’s defense against aerial threats at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18. The Army CPE for aviation will participate in the panel Emerging Technologies at Scale: Reconfigurable Air Defense and Cost-Effective Fires with SAIC’s Mike Tomlinson and other military and industry leaders. Sign up now to secure your seat!

To expand its catalog, the Army has issued a commercial solutions opening for uncrewed aircraft and supporting technologies, including sensors, payloads, and autonomous and command-and-control software. The CSO will remain open until March 2031 .

4. Counter-Drone UAS

In addition to a UAS Marketplace, the Army-led Joint Interagency Task Force 401 also built an online marketplace for c-UAS . Unveiled in February , the marketplace uses an Army indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle to accelerate the ordering process.

The platform offers about 12 counter-drone systems , but its catalog is expected to expand as new technologies are developed and more vendors request inclusion.

Like the Army’s UAS Marketplace, the JIATF-401 platform is open to government customers and allies and partners.

In April, Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll , a 2026 Wash100 winner, signed an agreement with Romania’s national defense minister to enable Bucharest to purchase cUAS capabilities through the JIATF-401 marketplace.

5. E-HEL

The Enduring-High Energy Laser, or E-HEL, is an Army program of record for a family of high-energy lasers to protect semi-fixed assets and maneuver forces from Group 1 and 2 drones and Group 3 one-way-attack UAS. In a request for information issued in November 2025 on SAM.gov, the Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office said the high-energy lasers must also be compatible for installation on Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, deployable as a palletized unit, and transportable via ground vehicles or on a C-17.

HII Mission Technologies has previously secured a contract from the Army to develop and test a high-energy laser prototype capable of detecting, tracking and destroying Group 1 to 3 UAS across multiple domains.

6. M-SHORAD

The Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense, or M-SHORAD, is a multitrack program to develop a mobile air defense capability that can target a range of airborne threats, including drones.

In its FY27 budget request, the Pentagon earmarked $461 million for the program, a two-fold increase from its $236 million funding for FY26.

M-SHORAD is mounted on an eight-wheeled Striker A1 armored fighting vehicle. It is equipped with sensors, guns, missiles and rockets to detect and defeat enemy platforms.

In FY27, the Army plans to invest $215 million in a next-generation short-range interceptor to replace the Stinger missile currently in use in M-SHORAD. The new interceptor is expected to deliver enhanced targeting, range and lethality at a reduced cost.

The service is also seeking self-loading equipment dock- or pallet-based weapons that can easily be hauled onto light tactical vehicles, including the Infantry squad vehicle or robotic combat vehicle. The effort is part of M-SHORAD Increment 4, the lightweight part of a multitrack program.

7. M-LIDS

The mobile-low, slow, small-unmanned aircraft integrated defeat system, also known as M-LIDS, is another mobile counter-drone program at the Army that aims to destroy armed, intelligence-gathering, enemy UAS.

M-LIDS is equipped with an onboard Ku band radio frequency system radar that detects threats at long ranges and an array of weapons, including Coyote missiles with launchers, a .50 caliber gun and an electronic warfare system to defeat adversary drones, Unmanned Airspace reported.

The counter-drone system is part of a layered defense meant to protect soldiers , shared Ed House, senior director of business development for land systems with Leonardo DRS, via National Defense Magazine. Leonardo DRS is leading an eight-team coalition behind increment 2.1 of M-LIDS.

In August 2025, the Army deployed M-LIDS to protect a U.S.-built floating pier in Gaza. For the mission, M-LIDS utilized two Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicles to deliver counter-drone capabilities, according to Army Recognition.

8. Soldier-Level cUAS

Task & Purpose has reported that the Army has purchased SMASH 2000LE and related support services from Smart Shooter under a $10.7 million contract .

SMASH 2000LE is a scope mounted on any type of assault rifle. Unlike traditional optical scopes, SMASH 2000LE is equipped with fire control systems that enables users to detect, track and shoot ground and aerial targets, including drones.

“Once the user identifies the target (independently or using the detection system guidance) and locks on it, SMASH tracks its movements and synchronizes the shot,” shared Scott Thompson, vice president and general manager of U.S. operations for Smart Shooter. “This is done using computer vision, AI, and advanced algorithms.”

Who Will Speak on the UAS Panel at the 2026 Army Summit?

The Emerging Technologies at Scale: Reconfigurable Air Defense and Cost-Effective Fires panel at Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit will feature a cross-section of military and industry thought leaders and practitioners. As of this writing, the discussion will include:

Rodney Davis, capability program executive for aviation at the U.S. Army

at the U.S. Army Mike Tomlinson, vice president, Army aviation, missiles and fires at SAIC

at SAIC Several more will be added in the coming weeks!