The Navy is seeking prototype proposals to address defense industrial base priorities

Focus areas include manufacturing capacity, supply chains, workforce and infrastructure, private capital and contested logistics

Eligible respondents include defense contractors, commercial companies and academic institutions

The Department of the Navy is seeking prototype proposals from defense contractors, commercial companies, academic institutions and other eligible entities to support defense industrial base, or DIB, priorities.

What Is the Purpose of the Navy’s Commercial Solutions Opening?

According to a special notice posted Monday on SAM.gov, the newly appointed deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for the DIB is looking to award prototype projects aimed at enhancing and sustaining the industrial base. The office is seeking efforts focused on Navy infrastructure, capabilities, systems and materials that support mission effectiveness, readiness, production capacity and resilience.

The Navy is running the solicitation as a commercial solutions opening, a streamlined path for reviewing and picking prototype projects that can be funded through other transaction authority.

The solicitation comes shortly after the Navy established a new defense industrial base office tasked with strengthening the service’s industrial supply chain and supporting the adoption of dual-use commercial technologies.

What Areas of Interest Are Included?

Companies and other eligible organizations can respond to individual areas of interest with solution briefs addressing specific DIB needs. The topics may include manufacturing capacity, supply chains, workforce needs, infrastructure and energy. Other potential areas include energy, private capital engagement, contested logistics support, data management and analytics.

The Navy may modify or add AoIs over time and could seek proposals addressing either individual topics or broader capability areas.