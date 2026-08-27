Sonu Shankar, a technology executive, has joined DOW’s Office of the CIO

His new role centers on driving IT and cybersecurity initiatives

Shankar brings prior experience at Arctic Wolf Networks and Cisco Systems

Kirsten Davies , chief information officer at the Department of War, has announced the appointment of Sonu Shankar , most recently a strategic adviser to DOW, as principal deputy CIO .

Davies, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, said the addition of Shankar to the Office of the CIO will support the department’s ongoing digital transformation efforts in line with Army Secretary and two-time Wash100 Award winner Pete Hegseth‘s “Arsenal of Freedom” initiative.

“The addition of Mr. Shankar to our team will add additional firepower to our transformation work and the OCIO team. His decades of experience in cybersecurity and technology, especially his industry experience at the intersection of product innovation, executive leadership, and international business development, will be a tremendous asset to the mission,” she added.

What Are Shankar’s Responsibilities as DOW Principal Deputy CIO?

As principal deputy CIO, Shankar will help direct the department’s IT, cybersecurity and digital modernization initiatives to strengthen the country’s technological edge and advance decision advantage for the warfighter.

Shankar said he was grateful to President Donald Trump, Hegseth and Davies for the opportunity to serve in the role.

“The ambitious transformation of the department’s digital ecosystem is a bold and necessary effort to empower our warfighters and maintain a technological edge over our adversaries,” he added.

Who Is Sonu Shankar?

Shankar is a cybersecurity and technology executive who most recently served as a strategic advisor to DOW through the Business Operators for National Defense program . Before his federal service, he was president and chief operating officer of Phosphorus Cybersecurity, where he oversaw global operations and corporate strategy through the company’s acquisition by Dragos.

Shankar has also held senior leadership roles at Arctic Wolf Networks and Cisco Systems and performed research at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

The Texas A&M University computer engineering graduate holds an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

What Does the Appointment Mean for DOW’s IT Modernization Agenda?

Shankar joins the Office of the CIO as it pursues several modernization initiatives under Davies. She’s outlined a four-pillar digital transformation strategy focused on breaking down legacy system silos and standardizing data architectures to accelerate the delivery of real-time analytics to warfighters .