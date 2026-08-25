NIST has issued a draft report on multicloud security and compliance challenges

The report identifies 23 challenge areas spanning security and authorization

The 2026 FedCiv Summit will explore AI, cloud, federal shared services and more

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has released the initial draft of an internal report about the security and compliance challenges associated with multicloud architectures.

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NIST said Friday public comments on the draft are due Oct. 5.

What Is the Scope of the Draft Report?

The draft report, developed by NIST’s multicloud security public working group, or MCSPWG, examines the security and compliance implications of multicloud architectures, which it defines as system architectures that integrate multiple cloud service offerings across one or more cloud service models, deployment models, trust domains or cloud service providers to deliver a unified mission capability. The report addresses both security-related and authorization-related challenges tied to operating across multiple cloud service providers.

The report distinguishes a multiple-cloud strategy, in which a cloud service consumer intentionally orchestrates services from different providers, from a multicloud service, in which cross-cloud integration is packaged and managed by a single provider. It excludes single-cloud architectures and does not prescribe specific technical configurations, product evaluations or one-size-fits-all security control baselines.

The MCSPWG aggregated challenges submitted by stakeholders across private industry, the public sector, academia and civil society, then categorized each as security-related or authorization-related and further divided them by functional or technical origin.

What Are the Most Significant Structural Challenges Identified in the Report?

The working group identified 23 consolidated challenge areas representing friction points and architectural misalignments that emerge when organizations coordinate control across independent cloud environments. The report points to three overarching structural issues: security-significant differences in cloud-native services across providers, organizational and staffing complexity across heterogeneous environments and difficulty implementing centralized security capabilities across provider boundaries.

These structural gaps are most pronounced in five areas requiring greater alignment between providers: identity and access management; telemetry and logging; configuration and change management; data protection; and compliance and authorization.

What Broader Federal Cloud Security Efforts Complement the NIST Report?

The NIST multicloud analysis arrives as other federal cloud security and compliance initiatives take shape. The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program finalized its Consolidated Rules for 2026, formally launching the FedRAMP 20x certification path and revising how cloud service providers demonstrate security to obtain authorization. The rules build on lessons from the FedRAMP 20x Phase 2 pilot, which tested the certification model with an initial cohort of cloud service providers. This shift speaks to the same ATO-related challenges the report identifies for multicloud environments.

NIST has also continued to refine related guidance. The agency issued a revised National Checklist Program for securely configuring IT products and launched a new NCCoE initiative to improve asset visibility across complex technology environments.