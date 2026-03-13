NRO Director Chris Scolese. NRO is prioritizing AI and quantum sensing to accelerate processing of space-based data.
The National Reconnaissance Office is prioritizing AI and quantum sensing to accelerate the delivery and analysis of space-based intelligence data.
Photo: National Reconnaissance Office
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NRO Advances AI, Quantum Sensing to Support Growing Data Demands

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National Reconnaissance Office Director Chris Scolese, a five-time Wash100 Award winner, revealed that the agency is prioritizing advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and quantum sensing, to accelerate the delivery and analysis of space-based intelligence data.

NRO Advances AI, Quantum Sensing to Support Growing Data Demands

AI is rapidly transforming how the government and military process data, as evidenced by the NRO’s focus on leveraging advanced technologies. Learn more at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18. Sign up now!

How Is the NRO Evolving Its Satellite Architecture?

Speaking at the Goddard Space Science Symposium hosted by the American Astronautical Society on Thursday, Scolese acknowledged that its customers need faster access to information. To meet this need, the NRO launched more than 200 satellites over the past few years to expand the capability, resilience and speed of its overhead systems.

Many of these satellites are part of a proliferated architecture, enabling multiple spacecraft to operate together, providing faster revisit times and increased capacity to collect imagery and intelligence data.

What Role Does Artificial Intelligence Play?

Scolese has been urging government and industry partners to take full advantage of the NRO’s expanding space and ground architecture to facilitate data collection. But with satellite networks gathering more data, processing and delivery have become key priorities. The NRO director noted that advanced computing, particularly AI and machine learning, helps manage, organize and verify data for diverse users, such as military personnel, policymakers, analysts, first responders and environmentalists. Because these users need information in different formats, AI helps organize and present data while ensuring it can be traced and verified.

Why Is NRO Investing in Quantum Sensing Technologies?

Alongside AI, the NRO is exploring quantum sensing technologies and working with commercial companies and universities on related research in areas such as quantum photonics, detectors, radio frequency sensing and laser technologies. According to Scolese, these technologies could enable highly accurate detection and new insights for scientific research and policy analysis.

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