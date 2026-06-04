NSWC PHD is using its first OTA-backed consortium to speed naval technology prototyping

ATI will oversee the new Maritime Advanced Technology Accelerator Consortium

Navy officials expect the first prototype project under the new framework by the end of 2026

Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, or NSW PHD, has partnered with Advanced Technology International , or ATI, to manage a new consortium aimed at accelerating the development of prototype technologies for naval applications .

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The Naval Sea Systems Command said Tuesday the agreement marks NSWC PHD’s first use of an other transaction authority, or OTA, vehicle and designates ATI as consortium manager for the Maritime Advanced Technology Accelerator Consortium, or MATAC.

What Is MATAC?

MATAC enables NSWC PHD to pursue prototype projects through an OTA vehicle rather than the traditional Federal Acquisition Regulation process. According to Jason Bickford, research manager at the command, the approach allows NSWC PHD to issue problem statements rather than detailed requirements, enabling vendors to propose solutions and prototype agreements to be executed within three to six months. Bickford said he expects the command to receive its first OTA-supported prototype by the end of 2026.

The consortium gives NSWC PHD access to more than 500 ATI-vetted member organizations, including traditional and nontraditional defense contractors, nonprofit groups, academic and research institutions and emerging companies with no prior government experience.

How Will the OTA Support Technology Development?

The OTA covers a range of technology areas, including advanced computing, software engineering, machine learning, autonomous systems, directed energy and integrated warfare systems. The agreement aligns with NAVSEA’s 2027 NISE investment guidance and supports collaboration with industry to accelerate technology development and transition.