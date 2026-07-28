The FCC has adopted rules to auction 160 MHz of Upper C-Band spectrum by 2027

The auction will create a 440 MHz “super band” spanning 3.70-4.14 GHz

The plan could generate $422 billion in GDP and 2.4 million new jobs

The Federal Communications Commission has adopted final rules to auction 160 megahertz of Upper C-Band spectrum by July 2027, marking a key step in expanding licensed mid-band spectrum for next-generation wireless services across the United States.

The newly available spectrum will join the existing Lower C-Band to create a contiguous 440-megahertz block spanning 3.70 GHz to 4.14 GHz, the FCC said Wednesday.

How Might the Upper C-Band Auction Strengthen 5G Deployment?

The auction will make available 3,248 flexible-use licenses throughout the contiguous United States, enabling wireless providers to expand 5G networks and other advanced communications services.

The FCC said the combined spectrum is designed to support growing demand for high-capacity wireless connectivity while helping maintain U.S. leadership in next-generation communications. The agency also expects the auction to generate billions of dollars for the U.S. Treasury while delivering broader economic benefits through increased investment, job creation and expanded consumer access to wireless services.

Commission officials added that the auction remains on track to meet the statutory July 2027 deadline, with planning focused on ensuring an efficient transition to commercial use.

What Measures Will Support Satellite & Aviation Stakeholders?

The adopted rules establish a framework to transition incumbent satellite operators from the reconfigured portion of the Upper C-Band while providing incentive payments and covering eligible transition costs through auction proceeds.

The FCC also coordinated with the Federal Aviation Administration to ensure continued compatibility between wireless operations and aircraft radio altimeters operating in the adjacent 4.2 GHz to 4.4 GHz band. The framework includes rebates to help support upgrades to aviation equipment and is intended to enable long-term coexistence between wireless and aviation systems.

Under the implementation schedule, winning bidders may begin deploying wireless services in the top 75 U.S. markets in December 2030, with service becoming available in the remaining markets beginning in July 2031.