GovCons in cyber, cloud and AI stand to benefit from ODNI’s tech modernization

ODNI is prioritizing IC work with quantum computing for an edge over adversaries

Dive into new AI-focused IARPA opportunities at the 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24!

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has launched its largest-ever intelligence community-wide technology modernization effort and the ramifications promise to ripple throughout the national security sphere. As ODNI develops policy frameworks and standards to accelerate AI adoption across the IC, GovCons positioned in cybersecurity, cloud and AI stand to benefit from new acquisition pathways and partnership opportunities.

The effort’s push toward a shared repository of cybersecurity authorizations and a data-centric zero trust strategy signals where IC dollars, and industry demand, are headed next. Understanding ODNI’s modernization priorities is essential for GovCons to shape competitive and mission-aligned proposals. Discover five of the most consequential ODNI technology maturation efforts and learn how they’ll shape U.S. national security for years to come.

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NEW—Vice Adm. Thomas Henderschedt , DOW Joint Chiefs of Staff director for J2 intelligence

, DOW Joint Chiefs of Staff director for J2 intelligence Matthew Fodor , FBI operations director for national security

, FBI operations director for national security Carrie Thompson , Drug Enforcement Agency deputy assistant administrator

, Drug Enforcement Agency deputy assistant administrator Tim Kosiba , National Security Agency deputy director

, National Security Agency deputy director Matthew Kozma , Department of Homeland Security undersecretary for intelligence and analysis

, Department of Homeland Security undersecretary for intelligence and analysis Ryan Lewis , National Reconnaissance Office chief architect for signals intelligence

, National Reconnaissance Office chief architect for signals intelligence Maj. Gen. Brian Sidari, Space Force deputy chief of space operations for intelligence

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What Are the Top 5 ODNI Tech Modernization Efforts?

1. Laying Groundwork to Boost IC AI Adoption

ODNI is working on a policy blueprint and accompanying standards to accelerate AI adoption for cyber and other tech capabilities across the IC , according to DefenseOne. This is part of a larger cyber and IT modernization effort that began when the new administration came into office in 2025.

The update demonstrates a foundational strategy of how intelligence offices identify and respond to cyber threats. Spy agencies are a choice target for foreign adversaries and criminal hackers looking to steal sensitive data, map operations and exploit vulnerabilities in some of the federal government’s most essential and classified systems.

The IC’s tech modernization effort has taken place over multiple presidential administrations and has picked up speed over the past 10 years with the shift to cloud computing. It has developed into a wider effort to break down data silos and accelerate how intelligence is shared and analyzed.

2. More IC Work With Quantum Computing

ODNI is prioritizing IC work with quantum computing. This is because it believes early developers in quantum will give their countries an extraordinary technological advantage over others in quickly processing national security information and breaking current encryption methodology .

In the 2026 version of its Annual Threat Assessment of the IC , ODNI said the emergence of a cryptographically-relevant quantum computer , or CRQC, which no country has yet to develop, threatens the encryption underpinning secure online transactions and communication. CRQC could break the current encryption methods used to protect sensitive finance, health care and government information. This could result in a compromise in the confidentiality and integrity of the information.

ODNI believes the far-reaching consequences of such a compromise has strengthened technology leaders’ interest in quantum-resistant encryption methods to better protect national security information.

Photo: EM

3. Creating an IC-wide Repository of Cybersecurity Authorizations

ODNI has tasked its National Counterintelligence and Security Center to specifically tackle foreign intelligence actors seeking to engage in cyber attacks against the U.S. and its interests, CyberScoop said. The idea of having an IC bank of cybersecurity authorizations is to save both money and time as it would permit agencies to leverage the testing of apps that other agencies have performed without having to repeat them.

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4. Novel AI-Focused Research Efforts

ODNI’s Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Agency, or IARPA, earlier this year released five new AI-focused research projects using an Emerging Technology Accelerator framework to bridge mission-critical innovation to fill IC gaps:

ARCADE

COSMIC

DECIPHER

LOCUS

MOVES

These bring a specific focus of emerging areas of technology that are vital to the intelligence mission. Ultimately, these programs have a goal of enhancing intelligence capabilities by extracting actionable insights from a variety of complex sources. These include geospatial imagery, circuit design, linguistic trends and open-source videos.

Artificial Reasoning for Circuit Automation and Design Engineering, a.k.a ARCADE , seeks to accelerate and transform electrical circuit design by using AI to develop a comprehensive AI knowledge assistant. This should enable engineers to perform quick and intuitive queries.

Commercial Observation for Spatio-Temporal Monitoring for Indications of Change, or COSMIC , has a goal of formulating a methodology to leverage commercial remote sensing technologies and open-source geolocation information to create pseudo-persistent data. COSMIC wants to facilitate the development of an agentic AI system trained by commercial vendors and equipped to answer intelligence questions.

DECIPHER wants to develop capabilities to detect specialized language of interest to a user and generate probable definitions for unfamiliar, coded and novel terms. Novel and low-frequency terms like newly-coined slang, jargon and coded language, among others, present a persistent challenge for the analysis of multilingual text and speech by analysts and data scientists .

5. Bolstered Technology Acquisition Through Venture Capital

ODNI finalized a strategy to take oversight of the CIA-backed venture capital company In-Q-Tel away from the CIA, Politico has reported. In-Q-Tel funds high-tech software and capabilities for U.S. spies .

Supporters of the change suggest that the move could improve tech acquisition for much of the IC instead of narrowly focusing on the CIA’s needs. Detractors say the existing arrangement works best for U.S. national security.