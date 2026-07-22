For the Trump-class battleship, OMB wants up to $1 billion in advance funding to start the $17.5 billion nuclear-powered ship

OMB also seeks authority to order critical munitions

The munitions push follows Pentagon efforts to refill stockpiles drained by the Iran conflict

The Office of Management and Budget has asked Congress to let the U.S. Navy begin its Trump-class battleship program, purchase additional munitions and fund materials for a future aircraft carrier under a proposed stopgap spending measure, USNI News reported Tuesday, citing a summary of the requested exceptions.

The requests take the form of anomalies — carve-outs from the restrictions a continuing resolution, or CR, normally imposes. Under a CR, agencies must hold spending at the prior year’s levels and need congressional sign-off to start new programs. House Republicans introduced the stopgap on Friday, July 17.

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What Would the Battleship and Carrier Anomalies Allow?

For the Trump-class battleship, OMB is seeking up to $1 billion in advance procurement funding within the Navy’s shipbuilding accounts to begin work on the $17.5 billion warship. The Navy’s May shipbuilding plan calls for the class to be nuclear-powered, using the same reactor as the Ford-class carrier.

A second anomaly would let the Navy begin buying long-lead materials for the proposed fifth Ford-class carrier, the future William J. Clinton, or CVN-82. USNI News reported the summary warns that without it, the Department of War could not award a long-lead materials contract, risking construction delays and higher costs.

Why Is OMB Requesting Munitions Funding Under the CR?

OMB also wants authority to place orders for munitions the Army and Navy consider critical, including Standard Missile 3 interceptors, Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles and Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles. Per the summary USNI News reviewed, the government could face cancellation liabilities on multiyear procurement contracts if it does not order the negotiated quantities. The request follows a Pentagon push to replenish stockpiles drawn down during the ongoing conflict with Iran.