Two defense officials have revealed that the Defense Innovation Unit will narrow down its portfolios to three priorities to focus on combat effectiveness, speed and scale

The priorities center on unmanned systems, kill webs involving networks and sensors, and “10x” technologies

New DIU Director Owen West previously stated his intentions to reorganize the agency’s operations

The Defense Innovation Unit is consolidating its previous technology areas into three primary mission-focused portfolios designed to accelerate the transition of emerging technologies into military applications, DefenseScoop reported on Monday.

The publication cited two defense officials who said that under the leadership of its new director and Wash100 awardee Owen West, DIU will shift its focus on technologies that can provide operational advantages while improving the speed and efficiency of the Pentagon’s adoption process. The new structure will reportedly be announced by the Department of War this week.

Government and industry leaders will convene at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 to explore emerging technologies, modernization priorities and innovation efforts shaping future defense capabilities. The event will provide insights into how organizations such as the Defense Innovation Unit are working with commercial companies and government stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of advanced solutions for national security missions. You can still register! Click here.

What Are the Planned Changes In the DIU Focus Areas?

As part of the realignment, DIU is moving away from its previous portfolio structure, which included areas such as artificial intelligence, autonomy, cyber, energy, human systems, space and emerging technologies. The organization will instead focus on three broad capability areas: unmanned systems and autonomous warfare, kill webs involving networks and sensors, and breakthrough technologies capable of delivering significant improvements in cost, speed or performance.

Artificial intelligence will continue to play a role across DIU’s activities rather than operating as a standalone portfolio, allowing the technology to be integrated throughout the organization’s projects and capability development efforts.

What Priorities Did Owen West Cite Upon His Appointment?

West’s restructuring effort builds on his previously announced priorities for DIU, which emphasize solving military challenges identified by the joint force and accelerating the adoption of commercial technologies. He has directed the organization to focus investments on capabilities that can be rapidly fielded, scaled and integrated into military operations.

The new priorities emphasize three areas: advanced capabilities designed to provide a decisive advantage, technologies that reduce risks to military personnel by replacing or augmenting human involvement, and scalable solutions that can improve affordability while increasing mission effectiveness.

The strategy reflects West’s broader objective of ensuring DIU investments support practical defense outcomes rather than prolonged technology development efforts without clear pathways to fielding.