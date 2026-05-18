NIST advances nine post-quantum signature algorithms for further review

The agency continues expanding quantum-resistant cryptography options

The effort aims to strengthen future protection of digital infrastructure

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has advanced nine digital signature candidates to the next phase of its post-quantum cryptography standardization effort as the agency works to expand the pool of quantum-resistant encryption technologies available to government and industry.

NIST said Thursday the selected algorithms will move into the third round of evaluation under the Additional Digital Signature Schemes for the NIST Post-Quantum Cryptography Standardization Process. The review phase is expected to continue for approximately two years.

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The nine selected algorithms are:

FAEST

HAWK

MAYO

MQOM

QR-UOV

SDitH

SNOVA

SQIsign

UOV

Why Is NIST Expanding Post-Quantum Signature Standards?

The effort is part of NIST’s efforts to prepare U.S. digital infrastructure for future quantum computing threats that could eventually break current encryption methods.

NIST launched the original post-quantum cryptography standardization initiative in 2016 and finalized its first three quantum-resistant encryption standards in 2024, namely, Module-Lattice-Based Key-Encapsulation Mechanism, Module-Lattice-Based Digital Signature Algorithm and Stateless Hash-Based Digital Signature Algorithm.

However, most of the initial signature standards relied on structured lattice-based cryptography, prompting NIST to seek additional alternatives using different mathematical foundations.

In 2022, the agency opened a separate call for new digital signature proposals focused on diversifying the government’s future cryptographic portfolio and identifying schemes offering features such as shorter signatures and faster verification.

What Happens in the Next Evaluation Phase?

According to NIST Internal Report 8610, the third-round candidates will be allowed to submit updated specifications and implementation refinements.

The agency plans to host its seventh Post-Quantum Cryptography Standardization Conference in 2027 near Gaithersburg, Maryland, to discuss ongoing research and evaluation efforts.

The latest selections narrow the field from 14 second-round digital signature candidates announced in 2024.