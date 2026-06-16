The U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command is soliciting industry feedback on approaches to the third and fourth phases of its medium Earth orbit and missile warning and tracking architecture.

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What Is the Purpose of the RFI?

In a notice published Monday on SAM.gov, the SSC revealed plans to award a firm-fixed-price contract to acquire the third and fourth layer of its MEO MWT architecture, dubbed respectively as Epochs 3 and 4. The request for information seeks input on the approach to command and control operation of MEO space and ground vehicles as a constellation, including digital engineering integration. The Space Force System Delta 84 initiated the RFI, which is open for submissions until October 31, 2026. The government is encouraging respondents to also provide feedback on the FFP and other transaction authority that would be awarded for the project. SSC is inviting small businesses and small disadvantaged enterprises to share their thoughts on incentivizing the participation of organizations of their size.

What Is the Status of MWT Epoch 2?

In June 2025, SSC awarded a $1.2 billion contract for the production of 10 missile-tracking satellites as part of the Epoch 2, the second phase of the Resilient Missile Warning and Tracking program. The agency gave the contract to BAE Systems and set the delivery deadline for fiscal year 2029. A month later, the agency unveiled the MEO Space Operations Center in Colorado to aid the MWT program in detecting airborne threats.