Shannon Pallone was promoted to the Defense Intelligence Senior Executive Service

She oversees an $8.5 billion Space Force portfolio focused on BMC3I capabilities

Her role supports the Space Force’s new acquisition model aimed at faster delivery

The U.S. Space Force has promoted Shannon Pallone to the Defense Intelligence Senior Executive Service , formalizing her leadership of a multibillion-dollar portfolio of battle management, command and control, communications and space intelligence, or BMC3I, programs, DVIDS reported on May 29.

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Pallone’s promotion comes months after the Space Force established the portfolio acquisition executive model, naming BMC3I as one of six mission areas intended to streamline acquisition and accelerate capability delivery.

What Responsibilities Will Pallone Oversee?

Pallone will continue serving as portfolio acquisition executive for the Space Force’s BMC3I programs. The portfolio includes more than $8.5 billion in programs spanning battle management, data services, satellite control, space intelligence and space domain awareness.

What Is Pallone’s Background With the Space Force?

Pallone has been with the Space Force for nearly five years, starting as the deputy program executive officer, or PEO, for space enterprise. Before that, she served in the Air Force for over 12 years, where she held various leadership roles, including senior materiel leader, program manager, and executive officer to the executive director.

She started her career as a presidential management fellow at the former Space and Missile Systems Center and has since gained more than 16 years of experience managing space-related programs at Los Angeles Air Force Base.