The White House has requested $87.6 billion in supplemental funding for national security and domestic needs

The request includes $67.1 billion for DOW

Supplemental includes $2 billion for Coast Guard support across Western Hemisphere operations

The White House has issued an $87.6 billion supplemental funding request to Congress, including $67.1 billion in defense funding tied to expenses associated with the war in Iran, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday.

As defense leaders and policymakers weigh these funding priorities, industry executives can explore the broader strategic landscape at the Potomac Officers Club’s DOW summits this summer. Register now for the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 to join experts as they discuss major air and space programs and other defense modernization priorities. The 2026 Navy Summit will follow on Aug. 27, bringing together stakeholders focused on maritime and naval modernization efforts—sign up today to reserve your spot.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the United States executed a successful operation to deter the threat of a nuclear armed Iranian regime and massively degrade the regime’s ability to project power in the region. Accordingly, the Administration’s request addresses operational costs incurred by the Department of War (DOW) during OEF, including funding for military personnel and readiness expenses, operational costs to rebuild stocks expended by DOW, classified programs, and other key expenses,” Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought wrote in a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson.

What Does the Supplemental Funding Request Include for DOW?

According to the letter obtained by Breaking Defense, the supplemental request includes $67.1 billion for the Department of War’s military programs, including:

$21 billion for munitions procurement

$17.3 billion for operational costs

$12.1 billion for other classified programs

$5.1 billion for cybersecurity and autonomy programs

$4 billion for airborne moving target indication and space data network backbone

$2.4 billion for drones

$1.7 billion for readiness

$1.5 billion for fuel costs

$1.2 billion for administration priorities

$800 million for National Guard support

How Does the Request Support Coast Guard Operations & Nuclear Security?

The supplemental would provide funding for additional national security and defense-related agencies, including:

About $2 billion for the U.S. Coast Guard to support DOW and Operation Epic Fury efforts, including Western Hemisphere operations and southern border missions, as well as communications modernization and maritime node security

for the U.S. Coast Guard to support DOW and Operation Epic Fury efforts, including Western Hemisphere operations and southern border missions, as well as communications modernization and maritime node security $768 million for the National Nuclear Security Administration to support the complete and verifiable termination of Iran’s ability to develop or acquire a nuclear weapon, including disposal of proliferation-sensitive material, technology and infrastructure

What Other Funding Priorities Are Included in the Supplemental Request?

Beyond defense-related funding, the supplemental request includes several additional priorities: