The General Services Administration is seeking industry input on two proposed approaches to promote Buy American Act-compliant products on the GSA Advantage! website

The request for information focuses on BAA domestic-component tests and a possible new special item number exclusive to original equipment manufacturers

The agency will close the response period after July 24, 2026

The General Service Administration has issued a request for information to obtain industry input on new approaches to using the GSA Advantage! website in the endorsement of Buy American Act-compliant products.

The effort is support of the Trump administration’s policy to boost U.S. manufacturing and the patronage of domestic versus foreign goods and services.

What Are the Focal Points of the RFI?

The GSA would like feedback on companies’ knowledge of BAA domestic-component calculations. It is also seeking insight on the possibility of allowing contractors to voluntarily represent their products’ compliance to the BAA component test. The agency is considering conducting a survey to evaluate buyers’ decisions not to purchase products that pass the test.

The RFI also brought up the establishment of a new special item number exclusive to original equipment manufacturers whose products that pass the component test. The agency is asking if OEMs are willing to modify their manufacturing processes if the SIN is implemented.

The deadline for submitting RFI responses are on July 24, 2026.

What Are the Recent Efforts of GSA to Regulate “Made in America” Products?

Earlier this month, the GSA and the Small Business Administration worked together to remove 22 products from the GSA Advantage! website following complaints that they were falsely claiming to be “Made in America.” The operation was led by SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler, a 2026 Wash100 awardee.

“We will not tolerate foreign imposters that hijack Made in America labels, or those that undercut honest, generational, American small businesses,” she said at the time.