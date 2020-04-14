Anniston Army Depot to Facilitate Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle De-Processing

Anniston Army Depot will de-process or complete necessary work on the BAE Systems-made Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle as the service branch prepares the new transport machines for initial deployment.

The new AMPV will replace existing M113 units in the Army's fleet of land vehicles, the service branch said Tuesday.

“Combat vehicles are sent from the production facility to a dedicated location to complete any required updates and stage vehicles for final shipment to a unit," said Maj. Gen. Brian Cummings, program executive officer for ground combat systems at the U.S. Army.

The Army achieved the AMPV program's engineering development phase at the end of 2019 and has moved to low rate initial production.

BAE Systems received a $382.6M contract in 2015 to produce the AMPV units.