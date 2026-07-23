GAO has reduced the number of priority recommendations requiring action from ODNI to six

ODNI has implemented one of 14 priority recommendations identified by GAO in 2025

The remaining recommendations focus on personnel vetting and intelligence enterprise management

The Government Accountability Office has narrowed its list of priority recommendations for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence following updates made in recent years.

How are intelligence organizations preparing for the next era of global competition? Find out at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24, where leaders will discuss technology, modernization and evolving mission priorities. Register now!

What Changes Did GAO Make to Its Recommendations?

GAO said in a report released Tuesday that ODNI has implemented just one of 14 priority recommendations the congressional watchdog identified in May 2025. The recommendations were part of a broader set of 44 open or partially addressed recommendations that GAO had identified for ODNI as of September 2025, including recommendations related to personnel vetting, intelligence enterprise management and facilities management.

The office updated that list in June 2026, adding a new recommendation while dropping the priority designation from eight others, leaving six recommendations that still require priority attention.

What Areas Did GAO Highlight?

GAO noted that mitigating personnel vetting risks and addressing intelligence enterprise management challenges are two areas requiring focused attention. The personnel vetting concerns include recommendations related to IT systems used for security clearance reciprocity and the reliability of data used to oversee the clearance process.

In its latest review, GAO also said more than 60 percent of selected data ODNI used to oversee the security clearance process in fiscal 2024 was not sufficiently reliable. The watchdog said ensuring the reliability of this data is important for strengthening oversight of the governmentwide personnel security clearance process.