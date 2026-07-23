USAFE-AFAFRICA is enhancing counter-drone defense with new equipment and expanded training

The command is building a layered air defense network that combines sensors, effectors and other counter-UAS capabilities

Systems such as the Compact Laser Weapon System and APKWS are being assessed and deployed across the theater

U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa is fielding new equipment and expanding training for airmen to strengthen its defense against unmanned aerial system threats.

How Is USAFE-AFAFRICA Strengthening Counter-UAS Defenses?

The command said Tuesday it is expanding on earlier point-defense evaluations as part of a wider push to build a more connected, flexible air defense structure for bases in Europe and Africa. The effort includes systems capable of disrupting or neutralizing UAS that threaten installations and air operations. It also accounts for overseas requirements, including coordination with host-nation authorities and law enforcement capabilities.

USAFE-AFAFRICA employs a layered defense strategy combining sensors and effectors to spot, track and classify potential threats ahead of deploying the right countermeasure. This includes the Compact Laser Weapon System, which has been assessed and deployed at locations across the theater, and the Advanced Precision Kill Weapons System, a ground-based interceptor that uses a laser-guided 2.75-inch rocket to engage unmanned aerial systems at distances of up to six kilometers.

USAFE-AFAFRICA’s efforts reflect a broader focus within the defense community on developing technologies to counter increasingly diverse threats from unmanned aerial systems. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 will bring together senior Air Force, Space Force and NASA leaders to discuss emerging technologies and priorities shaping the future of air and space defense. Save your seat now!

How Is the Command Preparing Airmen?

Personnel from Operations Support Squadrons and Security Forces defenders in Base Defense Operations Centers receive continuous training to operate counter-UAS capabilities. The command said its approach recognizes that no single system can address the range of drone threats, which vary in size, speed, altitude and control methods.

Family members and civilians can also support installation security by reporting suspicious activity to base defense operations centers. USAFE-AFAFRICA also works with host-nation law enforcement agencies as part of its broader defense efforts.