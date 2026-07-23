A newly opened category called Mission C targets reusable bomber and dropper drones

Vendors that pass the program’s Gauntlet benchmarks can win fixed-price deals

Drone Dominance is a $1.1 billion, two-year drive to put more than 200,000 American-made drones in the field by 2027

The Department of War’s Drone Dominance Program, or DDP, has launched a solicitation for reusable bomber and dropper drones, a category the program says fills a strike gap beyond one-way attack systems. DDP said Monday it will award about $32 million in initial prototype orders under the Phase 2.5 effort, with more orders planned in later phases.

The new effort, designated Mission C, uses an advanced market commitment model. Under the model, the department names its desired quantities and prices at the outset, then commits to purchasing fixed-price prototypes from any vendor that meets the program’s Gauntlet benchmarks. DDP framed the reusable platforms as a complement to one-way attack drones, addressing the need for strike capability that is low-cost, scalable and backed by a secure supply chain.

How Will the Mission C Bomber Drones Be Evaluated?

The Test Resource Management Center will run the evaluation in two parts. Vendors first operate their own bombers in a qualifier, tentatively set for October, before military operators take over for a Gauntlet event about two days afterward. DDP said the phased approach will surface the strongest systems to move toward production and fielding.

What Is the Drone Dominance Program?

The Drone Dominance Program, launched under an executive order, is a two-year, $1.1 billion initiative to speed the procurement, integration and training of low-cost, U.S.-made drones. Secretary of War and 2026 Wash100 Award winner Pete Hegseth announced the program in December, aiming to field more than 200,000 AI-enabled drones by 2027 through a challenge-based acquisition model. DOW accepted its first batch of drones in June and evaluated 79 systems from 49 companies during Gauntlet Phase 2 qualifiers at Camp Grayling, Michigan.