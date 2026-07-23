ONR has unveiled a new roadmap for naval science and technology investment

The strategy centers on a five-part “FEED at Speed” framework

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The Office of Naval Research has issued its science and technology strategy that will serve as a roadmap for how it will prioritize, develop and deliver technology to the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps.

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“This S&T Strategy represents a commitment to discipline, focus and a renewed sense of urgency,” said Chief of Naval Research Rachel Riley said in a statement published Wednesday.

“By adhering to the principles outlined in the strategy, ONR will continue to fulfill its vital mission and ensure the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps remain the world’s most formidable naval force — today and for generations to come,” Riley added.

The ONR strategy follows the release of a White House Office of Science and Technology Policy report outlining recommendations to renew the federal research and development enterprise, including revitalizing the U.S. science and technology enterprise and securing U.S. dominance in critical and emerging technologies.

What Factors Are Shaping ONR’s Mission?

ONR said its ability to make disciplined, defensible choices in science and technology is complicated by a mix of factors, including:

Accelerating speed and complexity of technological change

Evolving character of conflict

Intensified strategic competition

Unprecedented global investment in defense innovation

Systemic barriers to technology transition

Balancing time horizons

What Is the ‘FEED at Speed’ Framework?

The strategy is organized around a five-part approach ONR calls “FEED at Speed”:

Focus: Concentrate talent and resources on “Only ONR” problems — high-impact naval challenges that only ONR can address, while divesting from programs that fall outside that scope

Concentrate talent and resources on “Only ONR” problems — high-impact naval challenges that only ONR can address, while divesting from programs that fall outside that scope Explain: Communicate the naval relevance and a credible transition path for every program in ONR’s portfolio to stakeholders ranging from the acquisition community to Congress

Communicate the naval relevance and a credible transition path for every program in ONR’s portfolio to stakeholders ranging from the acquisition community to Congress Engage: Work more frequently, transparently and effectively with stakeholders across the defense ecosystem, including acquisition executives, operational commanders, industry and academia

Work more frequently, transparently and effectively with stakeholders across the defense ecosystem, including acquisition executives, operational commanders, industry and academia Deploy: Field technology at the fastest possible pace in partnership with the acquisition community and the warfighter, while rigorously measuring outcomes rather than prototypes

Field technology at the fastest possible pace in partnership with the acquisition community and the warfighter, while rigorously measuring outcomes rather than prototypes Speed: Use AI and organizational changes to accelerate invention, innovation and problem-solving

What Are the Strategy’s Science & Tech Focus Areas?

The strategy identifies 11 S&T focus areas, along with 63 subordinate research areas, that guide ONR’s long-term investment decisions.