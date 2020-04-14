BlackBerry Launches QNX Black Channel to Provide Safe Data Communication Exchanges; Grant Courville Quoted

BlackBerry Limited has launched QNX Black Channel Communications Technology, a new software solution that OEMs and embedded software developers can use to ensure safe data communication exchanges within their safety-critical systems, the company announced on Tuesday.

"We are seeing an increase in functional safety requirements for automotive systems as the electronic architecture of the car undergoes a shift to fewer and more powerful electronic control units (ECUs). As a result, our technology is increasingly being selected as the foundation for things like chassis control and battery management ECUs in addition to the traditional QNX-based systems in the vehicle," said Grant Courville, VP, Product Management and Strategy, BlackBerry QNX.

QNX Black Channel Communications Technology is certified to ISO 26262 ASIL D has been based on the safe data communication requirements identified in IEC 61508 and mitigation measures defined in AUTOSAR End-to-End communications protection profiles.

The technology will develop the countless nodes of data communication in embedded systems functionally safe. The solution will protect data communication from systematic software faults, random hardware faults and transient faults while helping in the automatic prevention of damages from these failures.

BlackBerry’s solution will also provide a safety layer to protect data being passed from point to point while being agnostic of the underlying communication software and hardware. The technology will enable automakers and other embedded software developers to accelerate their development timelines and reduce the cost in moving projects from research to production.

Select OEMs and Tier 1's are currently utilizing QNX Black Channel Communications Technology in their development of next generation automotive technology. The solution is scheduled for general availability in April 2020.

"Our new QNX Black Channel Communications Technology product not only ensures that the communication exchanges with safety-critical systems are safe, but also that the data being exchanged is not altered or impacted in any way during its transmission. This provides peace of mind to automakers as well as many other embedded manufacturers in Industrial, Oil & Gas, Medical, and other markets who continue to face the task of delivering 'safety-first' systems," added Courville.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 150M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear – to secure a connected future you can trust.