CTI, Alion Subsidiary, Secures $12M Task Order for NRL Engineering Research, Maintenance Support; Greg Yadzinski Quoted

Alion Science and Technology announces today that its subsidiary Commonwealth Technology Innovation (CTI) has been awarded a $12M task order for Engineering Research and Maintenance Support for the Plasma Physics Division of the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), the company announced on Monday.

“The Laser Plasma Branch was looking for a partner who can complement the Government research team in their specialized laser-plasma areas,” said Greg Yadzinski, Vice President of Operations for CTI. “We believe we were chosen based on a combination of our value and experience as CTI has delivered on-site expertise and specialized engineering support to NRL for more than four decades.”

Under the task order, CTI will provide support to the Laser Plasma Branch Programs at NRL and related work in the Plasma Physics Division in the areas of experimental and theoretical physics, numerical simulations and the design and development of advanced high-energy lasers.

CTI will additionally support research related to laser fusion and high energy density plasmas. The company will provide research and development support to the NIKE and ELECTRA high energy excimer laser systems and to other smaller laser systems used in the Laser Plasma Branch research.

This task order was awarded under the Navy Seaport NxG contract and has a 60-month period of performance.

The Seaport-NxG will provide direct support to the Navy. The scope will include a variety of engineering and program management support services. It uses a web-based electronic procurement system to facilitate performance-based service acquisition. All task orders issued under the contract are competitively solicited, awarded, and managed using the SeaPort-NxG system.

