A SpaceX Falcon 9 carried 21 York-built data transport satellites to low Earth orbit

The satellites will support missile threat tracking through secure, low-latency links reaching beyond line of sight

More Tranche 1 and 2 launches are planned over the next two years

The Space Development Agency has completed its third Tranche 1 launch for the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, lifting the constellation’s on-orbit count to 63 space vehicles. The agency announced the mission Thursday.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 carried 21 York Space Systems-built data transport satellites to low Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. The spacecraft will support the tracking of advanced missile threats through secure, low-latency tactical communication links that reach beyond line of sight, forming part of an optically connected network serving warfighters.

GP Sandhoo, SDA director and Space Force portfolio acquisition executive for missile warning and tracking, said the proliferated Tranche 1 capability will soon provide continuous overwatch, denying adversaries any first-mover advantage by delivering data to warfighters worldwide almost instantly.

The Potomac Officers Club will host Sandhoo as a speaker at its 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 in McLean, Virginia. Register now to hear his insights in person.

What Happens to the SDA Tranche 1 Satellites After Launch?

From their insertion orbit, the space vehicles will undergo test and checkout, execute orbit-raising maneuvers to an altitude of roughly 1,000 kilometers, and then transition to operations for the joint force. Tranche 1, SDA’s initial warfighting tranche, is set to begin delivering capabilities in 2027, spanning persistent regional tactical data links, enhanced missile tracking and warning, beyond-line-of-sight targeting, and ultra-high-frequency/S-band tactical satellite communications demonstrations.

How Big Will the Full Tranche 1 Constellation Be?

The full Tranche 1 will consist of 154 operational satellites — 126 in the Transport Layer and 28 in the Tracking Layer — plus four missile-defense demonstration spacecraft. Space operations centers in Alabama and North Dakota will anchor the network, supported by ground entry points around the globe. York was one of three vendors, alongside Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, that SDA selected in 2022 to build the Transport Layer’s 126 satellites under agreements totaling about $1.8 billion.

Launches run through the National Security Space Launch program under Space Systems Command’s System Delta 80. Col. Ryan Hiserote, SYD 80 commander, said the partnership will continue with additional Tranche 1 and 2 missions over the next two years.