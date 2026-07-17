The National Nuclear Security Administration has released details of the development of two supercomputers at Los Alamos National Laboratory

The Mission and Vision supercomputers will use NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin central processing unit server

Hewlett Packard Enterprise will co-design the systems, which will be deployed in 2027 and 2028

The National Nuclear Security Administration on Thursday announced plans to build two next-generation supercomputers, named Mission and Vision, in collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and NVIDIA.

The supercomputers will be established at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico and are expected to be fully deployed in 2027 and 2028.

The Trump administration’ s Genesis Mission initiative “calls for exactly these kinds of partnerships to meet the urgency our mission demands,” said NNSA Administrator Brandon Williams. “By codesigning these systems alongside HPE and NVIDIA from the ground up, we’re building the tools that will allow our scientists and engineers to reduce the time needed for discovery from months to minutes. This is how we accelerate production and deliver for the American people,” he explained.

What Are the Details of the Project?

The project grew out of an existing co-design effort among LANL, NVIDIA and their industry partners. As part of that work, the first Vera Rubin central processing unit server, which is built around NVIDIA’s Olympus core architecture, is scheduled to arrive at the laboratory this summer for evaluation. The Vera Rubin platform is designed to handle both traditional high-performance computing tasks and newer agentic artificial intelligence workloads on the same infrastructure to help expedite the lab’s engineering and scientific efforts.

NNSA expects the Mission system to reach full deployment in 2027, with the Vision system following in 2028.

What Are the Other Supercomputer Projects Under the Genesis Mission?

The Los Alamos buildout is part of the Genesis Mission initiative aimed at creating a unified platform for national laboratory supercomputing, scientific innovation and artificial intelligence. The LANL supercomputer project was previously announced in October 2025 by the Department of Energy, which also revealed the construction of the Solstice and Equinox supercomputers at the Argonne National Laboratory. The ANL supercomputers will be built by NVIDIA and Oracle.