GSA is exploring ways to broaden OneGov savings beyond tech offerings

OneGov has drawn agreements from Adobe, Microsoft, Google and other major tech firms

The 2026 FedCiv Summit will discuss AI, cloud and other agency modernization initiatives

Mike Lynch, deputy administrator of the General Services Administration, said GSA wants to broaden the scope of its OneGov initiative to cover more than software and technology products from participating companies, NextGov/FCW reported Thursday.

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“What we’re really starting to look at now is, ‘How do we expand beyond software?’” Lynch said Thursday at a GovExec event.

How Much Has OneGov Saved the Government So Far?

Lynch said GSA has identified an estimated $1.18 billion in cost savings since OneGov launched in 2025.

He noted that “many of the companies that participate in OneGov offer multiple products to federal government,” adding that the initiative allows the agency to pursue larger, more coordinated engagements under the OneGov platform, which he believes could encourage more companies to work with the federal government on procurement.

What Is OneGov?

Launched in April 2025, OneGov is a strategy that aims to modernize how the federal government buys goods and services by approaching procurement as a shared enterprise. The strategy seeks to promote direct engagement with original equipment manufacturers to streamline acquisition, improve cybersecurity protection and ensure more transparent pricing.

Under OneGov, participating technology companies offer GSA discounted pricing on specific products for a set period of time. Several tech companies have signed OneGov agreements with GSA, including Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Broadcom, Cohesity, Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, SAP, ServiceNow and Snowflake.