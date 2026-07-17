NGA is conducting market research for Future GEOINT Analytic Technologies

The sources-sought notice is posted exclusively on the classified ARC website and requires a TS/SCI clearance

Industry responses are due by 3 p.m. EDT on Aug. 10

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has posted a request for information, or RFI, to gather industry insight on Future GEOINT Analytic Technologies . The notice was published to the classified Intelligence Community Acquisition Research Center, or ARC, website on July 15, and is intended to inform NGA’s approach to next-generation geospatial intelligence analytic capabilities.

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What Is NGA Seeking Through the RFI?

According to the notice posted Wednesday, NGA’s Office of Contract Services is conducting the market research as a sources-sought effort rather than a formal solicitation, signaling the agency is still assessing industry capabilities for Future GEOINT Analytic Technologies.

The effort builds on NGA’s ongoing push to mature analytic tools supporting AI model accreditation across its GEOINT programs, though the current notice includes no further scope details in the public listing.

How Can Industry Access and Respond to the Classified RFI?

The RFI is hosted here and is accessible only through a top-secret network such as JWICS, NSAnet, CWE, AWAN or CWAN. Responses are due by 3 p.m. EDT on Aug. 10. Vendors must log in through a classified ARC account to view and respond to the full requirements.

What Access Requirements Apply to Interested Vendors?