Dana Deasy Talks DoD Initiatives to Support Telework Operations

Dana Deasy, chief information officer of the Department of Defense and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, said that the department is rolling out technologies to address large-scale teleworking needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, DoD News reported Monday.

Deasy told reporters at a press conference that the DoD deployed telework-enabling collaboration tools such as a commercial virtual remote environment designed to handle video, voice and text data. CVR has been supporting over 900,000 active users since late March, he noted.

In addition, Deasy said that the DoD established a COVID-19 Telework Readiness Task Force, which works to handle issues like network capacity, equipment needs, supply chain management, financial requirements, cybersecurity and information technology support across the department.

Lt. Gen. B.J. Shwedo, chief information officer and director for command, control, communications, and computers/cyber at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, noted that there are over 4 million military and civilian employees currently working based on a telework setup.

The DoD plans to sustain the new telework capabilities even after operations have returned to normal, according to Deasy.

