Space Force Eyes Pentagon HQ Transition by 2021

Brenda Marie Rivers May 29, 2020 News

The U.S. Space Force plans to establish its headquarters at the Pentagon and phase out the U.S. Air Force Space Command HQ in Colorado Springs next year, SpaceNews reported Thursday.

The Space Force will initially deploy around 200 personnel at its HQ offices ahead of plans to expand its workforce to 16,000. Previously, the Trump administration directed space-related Department of Defense organizations to transition personnel to the new service branch over the next year.

Brig. Gen. DeAnna Burt, director of operations and communications for Space Force, told SpaceNews that the service also plans to establish the Office of the Chief of Space Operations in Washington, D.C.

“The discussion that we’re having right now is where does U.S. Space Command headquarters go?” she said. “The Space Force, the service headquarters, will be in D.C. with all the other service headquarters,”

