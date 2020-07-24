FCC Commences 5G Spectrum Auction; Ajit Pai Quoted

Ajit Pai FCC Chairman

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has launched the first license auction for the new 5G spectrum, in a move to have the band populated by wireless networks as quickly as possible.

The auction, titled Auction 105, offers opportunities to obtain priority access licenses for 10-megahertz channels in the 5G 3.55-3.65 gigahertz band, FCC said Thursday.

“5G is critical to America’s global economic and technological leadership, and the start of the 3.5 GHz auction today is a key milestone in our work advancing this national priority,” said Ajit Pai, FCC chairman.

FCC will offer seven PALs per county-based license area, making 22.6K licenses in total available across the country. The auction supports FCC's 5G FAST Plan, an effort to offer more spectrum in the market, update old standards and create new infrastructure policy.

The commission will also adjust the C-band spectrum for 5G use through December 2023.